Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning, thanks to the rain

Dhaka's air quality was ‘moderate’ Saturday morning, thanks to the rain on Friday night, reports UNB.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 98 at 8:52am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 12th among cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Chile’s Santiago, South Africa’s Johannesburg and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 171, 165, and 154, respectively.