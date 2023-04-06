Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality slipped back to the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 154 at 8:56 am, the capital city of Bangladesh ranked 7th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is ‘hazardous’, posing severe health risks to residents.