Govt adopts zero-pollution policy, says industries minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Pitch-black waste water is flowing into Buriganga river from a washing factory in Gendaria area of Dhaka. Photo: Prothom Alo
Pitch-black waste water is flowing into Buriganga river from a washing factory in Gendaria area of Dhaka. Photo: Prothom Alo

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said the government has adopted zero-accident and zero-pollution policy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For this, the government has taken necessary steps to prevent industrial accidents through safe use and storage of boilers, he said.

Advertisement

He mentioned that in the context of increasing industrialisation, the institutional capacity and manpower of the office of the chief boiler inspector under the industries ministry has already been increased, reports news agency UNB.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of “Boiler Use and Inspection Guide” released by the office of the chief boiler inspector. The programme was held at the conference room of the ministry.

Advertisement

‘Effective guideline’

State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder attended the function as the special guest.

Highlighting the importance of the book in preventing industrial accidents, the state minister said the book contains all information related to boiler operation and inspection in a very simple manner.

This will be considered as an effective guideline in boiler conservation and will contribute to the prevention of boiler accidents in the coming days.

The various checklists attached to this book will give a comprehensive idea about the validity and quality of boiler use during the inspection of boiler inspectors or engineers.

Advertisement

He hoped that this would make it easier to achieve 6, 7, 9 and 12 SDGs set for the industry.

Currently, there are 12,438 registered boilers in the country. About 600 boilers are registered every year.

There are about 25 boiler manufacturers in the country. Of these, one of the companies is exporting boilers to Australia.

About 300 small and medium size boilers are being manufactured in the country every year.

More News

Efforts to fix air pollution gasp for funding, as pandemic pressure builds

Air pollution worsened by illegal brick kilns. A representational picture.

Mauritius fishermen battle to save dozens dolphins near oil spill

A dead dolphin is seen on a boat as it is brought to the marine fish farm of Mahebourg, Mauritius, 28 August 2020.

Dhaka’s air unhealthy for sensitive groups

People breathe in polluted air.

17 dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach near oil spill site

17 dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach near oil spill site