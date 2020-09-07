Govt adopts zero-pollution policy, says industries minister

State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder attended the function as the special guest.

Highlighting the importance of the book in preventing industrial accidents, the state minister said the book contains all information related to boiler operation and inspection in a very simple manner.

This will be considered as an effective guideline in boiler conservation and will contribute to the prevention of boiler accidents in the coming days.

The various checklists attached to this book will give a comprehensive idea about the validity and quality of boiler use during the inspection of boiler inspectors or engineers.