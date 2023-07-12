Dhaka’s air quality continues to be in ‘moderate’ zone

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, experienced a moderate air quality this morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 52 at 8:49 am. This placed Dhaka at the 51st position on the global list of cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.
In comparison, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates ranked first on the list with an AQI score of 177, followed by Jakarta in Indonesia with a score of 156, and Lahore in Pakistan with a score of 153.
An AQI score between 50 and 100 is considered moderate, indicating acceptable air quality for most people. However, individuals who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health concerns even within this range. It's important for sensitive individuals to monitor their exposure and take necessary precautions to protect their health.
AQI score between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, and a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.