Dhaka’s air quality continues to be in ‘moderate’ zone

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, experienced a moderate air quality this morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 52 at 8:49 am. This placed Dhaka at the 51st position on the global list of cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

In comparison, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates ranked first on the list with an AQI score of 177, followed by Jakarta in Indonesia with a score of 156, and Lahore in Pakistan with a score of 153.

An AQI score between 50 and 100 is considered moderate, indicating acceptable air quality for most people. However, individuals who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health concerns even within this range. It's important for sensitive individuals to monitor their exposure and take necessary precautions to protect their health.