Dhaka again tops list of cities with most polluted air

Dhaka has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality on Sunday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 205 at 9:00am on Sunday, Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with the worst air pollution.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy,” while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered “hazardous,” posing serious health risks to residents.