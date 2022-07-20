Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 68 at 9.45 am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked 24th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 164, 160, 146, respectively.