Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka ranked as the 6th most polluted city globally, based on the Air Quality Index (AQI). At 8:30 am, the city's air quality was labeled 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 125, UNB reports.
Topping the list were Dubai (United Arab Emirates) with an AQI of 156, followed by Jakarta (Indonesia) with 152, and Sao Paulo (Brazil) with 140.
The AQI value of 101 to 150 corresponds to 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' 150 to 200 is 'unhealthy,' 201 to 300 is classified as 'very unhealthy,' and a reading above 301 is considered 'hazardous,' posing severe health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.