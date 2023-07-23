Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka ranked as the 6th most polluted city globally, based on the Air Quality Index (AQI). At 8:30 am, the city's air quality was labeled 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' with an AQI score of 125, UNB reports.

Topping the list were Dubai (United Arab Emirates) with an AQI of 156, followed by Jakarta (Indonesia) with 152, and Sao Paulo (Brazil) with 140.