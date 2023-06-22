Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air is moderate today.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 93 at 9:00 am this morning, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 15th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.