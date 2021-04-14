Nepal chokes on smoke and ash as drought-worsened wildfires rage

In the eight years that Basudev Pokharel has worked as a forest guard, he has rarely seen a fire as huge as the one that raged through his village in western Nepal in March.

Hundreds of such fires have been spreading across the country since November, in the worst wildfire season Nepal has seen in a decade.

The night the blaze reached Pokharel's village of Sungure, in Dang district, a neighbour woke him to warn him.

"We tried to control the fire, but it spread so rapidly that we were helpless," the 55-year-old recalled.

"The fire came very close to my house and burned all the hay that I had piled up to feed the animals. Luckily, I could save my house."

The government sent a fire control expert to direct the villagers as they tackled the blaze, and by the next day it was out - but only after destroying more than 80 hectares (198 acres) of forest.

"That night, I couldn't sleep the whole night," Pokharel said, as he worried that another fire would make its way to Sungure - one the villagers could not fight.