AQI: Dhaka air still ‘unhealthy’ this morning

The air quality of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 168 at 9:15 am on Wednesday (1 February, 2023), Dhaka ranked 11th in the list of cities with the worst air.

Kazakhstan’s Astana, Pakistan’s Karachi and Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 229, 195 and 190, respectively.