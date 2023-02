Dhaka’s air quality is once again in the 'unhealthy' zone. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 180 at 9.08am on Wednesday, the capital of Bangladesh ranked third in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Pakistan’s Lahore and Thailand’s Chiang Mai occupied the first and the second spots, with AQI scores of 243 and 187, respectively.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.