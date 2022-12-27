December rain improves Dhaka’s air quality

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the next two spots, with AQI scores of 191, and 190, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.