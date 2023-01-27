Pollution

Dhaka worst polluted city in the world on Friday morning

Prothom Alo English Desk
Air pollution in Dhaka UNB file Photo

Dhaka continues to remain world’s most polluted city with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 250 on Friday morning. Dhaka’s air is ‘very unhealthy’ today as per the data.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be "unhealthy," 201 and 300 "very unhealthy," and 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous," posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore and Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar occupied the second and third places with AQI of 242 and 205, respectively.

UNB reports, in Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.

