Dhaka worst polluted city in the world on Friday morning

Dhaka continues to remain world’s most polluted city with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 250 on Friday morning. Dhaka’s air is ‘very unhealthy’ today as per the data.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be "unhealthy," 201 and 300 "very unhealthy," and 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous," posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore and Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar occupied the second and third places with AQI of 242 and 205, respectively.