‘Public health issues like air pollution, environment not getting due attention’

Speakers at a webinar urged the authorities concerned to pay more attention to public health issues like air pollution, environment pollution that makes a cost every year, reports news agency UNB.

“Some 173,000 people died of environmental pollution only in 2019. This has been killing us silently,” said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on environment, forrest and climate change ministry.

He was addressing the virtual seminar titled: ‘Talks on Air Pollution in Dhaka: Problem and Mitigation Measures’ organised by Energy and Power magazine on Saturday.

He observed that the public health issues are not getting adequate attention from the policy making level on priority basis.