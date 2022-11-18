Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone as winter is approaching, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 181 at 8:30am on Friday, Dhaka ranked fifth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 292, 277 and 189, respectively.