Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’ this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 91 at 9:11 am, Dhaka ranked 12th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Indonesia’s Jakarta and Brazil’a Sao Paulo occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 157, 155 and 134, respectively.