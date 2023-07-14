Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ Friday morning

On Friday morning, the air quality in Dhaka was categorised as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 119 at 9:30 am, Dhaka secured the 7th position among cities worldwide with the poorest air quality, UNB reports.
Leading the list were Johannesburg in South Africa, Santiago in Chile, and Dubai in the UAE, with AQI scores of 218, 176, and 169, respectively, according to IQAir.
An AQI range of 101 to 200 is classified as “unhealthy,” particularly for individuals who are more susceptible to air pollution. Similarly, an AQI of 201 to 300 is considered “poor,” while a reading of 301 to 400 is deemed “hazardous,” posing significant health risks to the population.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how safe or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.