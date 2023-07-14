Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ Friday morning

On Friday morning, the air quality in Dhaka was categorised as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 119 at 9:30 am, Dhaka secured the 7th position among cities worldwide with the poorest air quality, UNB reports.

Leading the list were Johannesburg in South Africa, Santiago in Chile, and Dubai in the UAE, with AQI scores of 218, 176, and 169, respectively, according to IQAir.