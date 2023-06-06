Dhaka’s air fourth most polluted in the world this morning

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 139 at 9:10 am this morning (6 June, 2023), Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

South Africa’s Johannesburg, Qatar’s Doha and Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 166, 153, and 152, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.