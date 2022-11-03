Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be ‘unhealthy’ on Thursday, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 163 at 8:40 am, the metropolis ranked fifth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 633, 272 and 181, respectively.