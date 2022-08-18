Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

After a marked improvement in the past week, Dhaka’s air quality slipped back to the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Thursday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 137 at 8.44am, the metropolis ranked fourth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai and India’s Kolkata occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 164, 158 and 139, respectively.