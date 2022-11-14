Dhaka world’s second most polluted city this morning

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Monday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 195 at 9:00am, the metropolis ranked second in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Delhi and Kolkata occupied the first and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 225 and 188, respectively.