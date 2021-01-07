Saint Martin's: No one follows the rules or health guidelines

There has long been talk of protecting Saint Martin’s, the only coral island of Bangladesh, which is on the verge of ruin due to excessive pressure of tourists. Finally on 2 January, the Department of Environment issued a 14-point public notice which was also published in the media. But nothing has changed at Saint Martin’s. A visit to the island on Wednesday revealed that no one is following the directives of the public notice. Tourists are not following the health guidelines at all.

The public notice issued by the Department of the Environment declaring the area to be ‘ecologically endangered,’ said that unregulated tourism and lack of awareness among tourists, as well as their irresponsibility and anti-environmental anti-ecological habits, have brought Saint Martin's rare ecology and biodiversity to the brink of extinction.

Restrictions have been put in place to protect the island. This includes a ban on the use of motorised and non-motorised vehicles including bicycles, motorcycles, and rickshaws or rickshaw-vans. Also prohibited is throwing plastic or any kind of waste into the sea and the Naf River, sailing around the island, walking on the rocks in the tidal area, walking in the sea turtle’s nesting area, turning on the lights and using flashes to take pictures at night, lighting fires or fireworks and lanterns on the beach, using loudspeakers and making a noise and also barbecue parties. Some other restrictions include not going to Chheradia Island acquired by the government, feeding the birds with chips or any other food. However, the authorities have not taken any action to enforce these restrictions and the tourists are remain careless.