Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’ this morning

Dhaka has continued to top the list of world cities with the worst air quality on Monday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 389 at 9:00am on Monday, Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with worst air.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.