Dhaka’s air quality still in the ‘moderate’ range

Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'moderate' zone this morning, recording an air quality index (AQI) score of 94 at 9:35 am, UNB reports.

This placed Dhaka in the 9th position on the list of cities worldwide with the poorest air quality.

The top three cities on the list were Pakistan's Lahore, Malaysia's Kuching, and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai, with AQI scores of 152, 145, and 144, respectively.