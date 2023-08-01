Dhaka’s air quality still in the ‘moderate’ range

Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'moderate' zone this morning, recording an air quality index (AQI) score of 94 at 9:35 am, UNB reports.
This placed Dhaka in the 9th position on the list of cities worldwide with the poorest air quality.
The top three cities on the list were Pakistan's Lahore, Malaysia's Kuching, and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai, with AQI scores of 152, 145, and 144, respectively.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate,' indicating acceptable air quality. However, individuals who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health concerns, although this applies to a very small number of people."
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.