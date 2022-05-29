Toxic smoke and suspicious plastic plant fires in Turkey

The number of fires breaking out in plastic recycling plants has soared in Turkey.

Experts and activists suspect it’s not a coincidence, believing that some entrepreneurs want to get rid of unwanted rubbish sometimes imported from Europe.

In Kartepe, an industrial town in the country’s north-west, one of these sites was closed by the authorities in December after the outbreak of three fires in less than a month.

One burned for more than 50 hours, spewing toxic black smoke over the area wedged between the mountains and the Sea of Marmara.