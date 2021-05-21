Turkey bans most plastic imports as EU trash found dumped on roadsides

Greenpeace welcomed a ban by Ankara on imports of most plastic waste after the environmental group said it uncovered exports, some possibly illegal, from Britain and Germany that created "mountains" of trash in southern Turkey.

The environmental group said its teams visited ten sites in Adana province and found plastic waste - most either burned or on fire - mainly from the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and other EU countries.

The plastics were left on roadsides, in fields, or spilling into water sources, it said in a report published on Monday, with waste from UK supermarkets and German retailers found at all sites.