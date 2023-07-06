Dhaka air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka's air quality is currently classified as "moderate" on the morning of 6 July, 2023, due to the active monsoon season in Bangladesh. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 64, the capital city of Bangladesh is ranked 27th on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality as of 8:30 am today, UNB reports.
Leading the list are Delhi, India, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Jakarta, Indonesia, with AQI scores of 170, 157, and 159, respectively.
To provide context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," while an AQI between 50 and 100 is classified as "moderate" with acceptable air quality. However, an AQI between 101 and 200 is deemed "unhealthy," especially for individuals who are sensitive to air pollution.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.