Dhaka air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka's air quality is currently classified as "moderate" on the morning of 6 July, 2023, due to the active monsoon season in Bangladesh. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 64, the capital city of Bangladesh is ranked 27th on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality as of 8:30 am today, UNB reports.

Leading the list are Delhi, India, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Jakarta, Indonesia, with AQI scores of 170, 157, and 159, respectively.

To provide context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," while an AQI between 50 and 100 is classified as "moderate" with acceptable air quality. However, an AQI between 101 and 200 is deemed "unhealthy," especially for individuals who are sensitive to air pollution.