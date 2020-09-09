UN chief calls for efforts to address air pollution

Guterres asked for urgent action to address the deeper threat of climate change. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels will help reduce air pollution, death and disease, he said.

This year's lockdowns in response to COVID-19 have caused emissions to fall dramatically, providing a glimpse of cleaner air in many cities.

But emissions are already rising again, in some places surpassing pre-COVID levels, he warned. "We need dramatic and systemic change. Reinforced environmental standards, policies and laws that prevent emissions of air pollutants are needed more than ever."