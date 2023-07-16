Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

As of this morning, the air quality in Dhaka remained at a "moderate" level.

At 8:50 am, Dhaka ranked 28th on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 70, UNB reports.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered "moderate" with an acceptable level of air quality. However, there may be a slight health concern for a very small number of individuals who are particularly sensitive to air pollution.