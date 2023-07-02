Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning (2 July, 2023), primarily due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days and the reduced traffic flow during the Eid holidays, UNB reports.
With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 68 at 8:25 am, Dhaka ranked 29th on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality. Leading the list were Delhi in India, Lahore in Pakistan, and Beijing in China, with AQI scores of 137, 133, and 114, respectively.
An AQI reading between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ and indicates acceptable air quality. However, individuals who are particularly sensitive to air pollution may experience moderate health concerns, although their number is relatively small.
Besides, an AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.