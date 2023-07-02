Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning (2 July, 2023), primarily due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days and the reduced traffic flow during the Eid holidays, UNB reports.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 68 at 8:25 am, Dhaka ranked 29th on the global list of cities with the poorest air quality. Leading the list were Delhi in India, Lahore in Pakistan, and Beijing in China, with AQI scores of 137, 133, and 114, respectively.