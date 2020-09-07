Outdoor air pollution kills over 4m people each year

That is a tiny fraction of the development aid provided by governments and philanthropic organisations - yet devoting more cash to clean air could boost other global goals too, it said.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon noted in a foreword that outdoor air pollution is responsible for more than 4 million deaths each year, but political will to address the problem is increasing as evidence of the damage becomes clearer.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how the world can pull together when faced with “an existential threat”, Ban wrote. He called for global collaboration and bold leadership to address poor air quality.