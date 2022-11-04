No improvement in Dhaka’s ‘unhealthy’ air

With the advent of winter, the city’s air quality starts deteriorating sharply due to the massive discharge of pollutant particles from construction works, rundown roads, brick kilns and other sources.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi, and China’s Wuhan occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 382, 373 and 178, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.