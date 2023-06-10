Dhaka ranks 3rd among cities with worst air quality

An AQI score between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Pakistan’s Lahore and Israel’s Tel Aviv occupied the first two spots on the list, with AQI scores of 168 and 155, respectively.

An AQI score between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.