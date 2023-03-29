Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be ‘unhealthy’ this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 160 at 9:04am, Dhaka ranked seventh in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai, Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 253, 227 and 214, respectively.