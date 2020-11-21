Rain forecasted in 5 divisions

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gust wind at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am, reports UNB.

It also forecast light to moderate fog may at places over the country during mid-night to morning as seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to Northeast Bay, said the Met office.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

