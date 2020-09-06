Rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, in the next 24 hours commencing from 6:00pm.

The same was forecast for a few places over Dhaka division and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over northern part of the country, said a weather bulletin.