Rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, in the next 24 hours commencing from 6:00pm.

The same was forecast for a few places over Dhaka division and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over northern part of the country, said a weather bulletin.

About the synoptic situation, the bulletin said the axis of monsoon trough was running through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs was extending up to North Bay.

Monsoon was fairly active over the northern part and less active over the southern part and weak over North Bay, it added.

Day temperature may fall slightly over the northern part while it may remain nearly unchanged over the southern part of the country. On the other hand, night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sun rises at 5:42am in the capital on Monday.

