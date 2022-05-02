Environment

Rain likely across the country on Eid day: BMD

Prothom Alo English Desk
It may rain across the country on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
It may rain across the country on the day of Eid-ul-FitrFile photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain in different areas across the country on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, reports news agency UNB.

“On Tuesday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, showers are likely to occur more or less everywhere across the country,” said Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the next 24 hours, rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said BMD in a bulletin.

BMD forecast says day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the time.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 36.6°C at Mongla on Sunday.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement