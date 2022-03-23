Rain likely in 24 hrs

A bout of rain in the next 24 hours is likely to bring some relief to the people of three divisions of the country that have been suffering from sweltering heat for the last few days, reports UNB.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday morning.