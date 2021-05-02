Environment

Rain likely in parts of country

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rain likely in many parts of the country.
Rain likely in many parts of the country. File Photo

Dhaka and seven other divisions are likely to witness rain in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department made the forecast on Sunday.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” it said.

Advertisement

Mild heat waves are sweeping over different parts of the country including Dhaka.

It also sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Noakhali and Feni and it may abate from some places, said the Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment