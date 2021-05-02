Rain likely in parts of country

Dhaka and seven other divisions are likely to witness rain in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department made the forecast on Sunday.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” it said.