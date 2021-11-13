Environment

Rain likely in parts of country

Prothom Alo English Desk
A rickshaw puller rushing with his vehicle in the rain at Picture Palace intersection in Khulna
Saddam Hossain

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday predicted light rains in different regions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am today, reports BSS.

“Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24-hour till 9:00am tomorrow (Sunday),” said a met office bulletin issued Saturday morning.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 1-3 degree Celsius over the country.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6:00am today was recorded 9mm at Chuadanga in Khulna division.

Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Sandwip, Sitakunda and Cox’s Bazar in Chattogram division and minimum temperature on Saturday was 13.4 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

