Rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday predicted light rains in different regions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am today, reports BSS.

“Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24-hour till 9:00am tomorrow (Sunday),” said a met office bulletin issued Saturday morning.