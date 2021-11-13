Rain likely in parts of country

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 1-3 degree Celsius over the country.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6:00am today was recorded 9mm at Chuadanga in Khulna division.
Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Sandwip, Sitakunda and Cox’s Bazar in Chattogram division and minimum temperature on Saturday was 13.4 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.