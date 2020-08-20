Rain predicted for Friday

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind over parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 6:00pm on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions,” said a BMD office bulletin.

Besides, moderately heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur at places over southern part of the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.