Rain predicted for Friday

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind over parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 6:00pm on Thursday.
“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions,” said a BMD office bulletin.
Besides, moderately heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur at places over southern part of the country.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The well-marked low over the Northwest Bay and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal-Bangladesh coast now lies over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining India. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, centre of the well-marked low, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.
One of its associated troughs extends upto the Northeast Bay.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.
Maritime ports of Chattagram, Cox's Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.
Meanwhile, the country’s highest temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius at Sylhet and 23.4 degree Celsius at Teknaf.
Besides, the highest rainfall was recorded 97mm at Teknaf.
The sun rises at 5:37am on Friday.