Rain predicted for Saturday

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, forecasted Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday.

Many places over Dhaka, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh, divisions are likely to see moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, it added.

The well-marked low over Bihar-Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area now lies over Central Madhya Pradesh of India and adjoining area, BMD stated.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajastan, the centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, Gangetic west Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.