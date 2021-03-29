Rain, thunder showers likely

Rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over seven divisions in next 24 hours commencing from 6 pm on Monday, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The seven divisions are Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, Met Office said in a regular bulletin.
BMD said a trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.