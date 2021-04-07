Rain, thunder showers likely

Rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over five divisions during next 24 hours commencing from 6:00pm on Wednesday.

Rain or thunder showers likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Jashore and Kushtia, said Met office in regular bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, Bangladesh Meterological Department (BMD) said.

About the synoptic situation, BMD said a trough of low lies over Bihar and adjoining area and it extends up to North Bay.

Day temperature may fall slightly over northern part of the country and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may rise slightly over the country.