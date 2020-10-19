Rain, thundershower likely: Meteorological office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind over a few places across the country in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am.
“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattrogram divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country,” said Met office release.
Monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Trough of low lies over North Bay.
Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.
A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours .
Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.
Besides, rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours, said the release.