Rain, thundershower likely: Meteorological office

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rain, thundershower likely: Meteorological office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind over a few places across the country in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattrogram divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country,” said Met office release.

Monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Trough of low lies over North Bay.

Advertisement

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours .

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Besides, rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours, said the release.

More News

Wildfires burn over 4.1m acres in California

Wildfire in California burns through the night north of Los Angeles

Dolphin found dead in Halda River

Dolphin

The Arctic: Key things to know

Map comparing the extent of summer Arctic sea ice this year with the average between the years 1980 to 2010.

14m tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Australian study

Map showing ocean trenches up to 10 km deep where scientists found tiny shrimps which had ingested microplastics.