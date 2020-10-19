Rain, thundershower likely: Meteorological office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind over a few places across the country in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattrogram divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country,” said Met office release.

Monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Trough of low lies over North Bay.