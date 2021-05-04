Rain, thundershower with hails likely over country

Rain with thunder showers is likely to occur at a few places in the country on 4 May, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted.

A BMD bulletin valid till 8:59am of 5 May, says that rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.