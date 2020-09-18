Rain, thundershowers likely

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecast light to moderate rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, in the next 24 hours since 6:00pm, reports UNB.

The same was forecast for one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, said a regular bulletin.




Summarising the situation, the BMD said the axis of monsoon trough was running through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs was extending up to North Bay.

Monsoon was fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

The BMD also said day temperature may rise slightly while it may fall slightly at night over the country.

The sun rises at 5:45am in capital on Saturday.

