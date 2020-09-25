Rain, thundershowers likely

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecast light to moderate rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, in the next 24 hours since 6:00pm, reports UNB.

The same was forecast for one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, said a regular bulletin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Summarising the situation, the BMD said the axis of monsoon trough was running through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic, West Bengal to Assam across Central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs was extending up to North Bay.

Monsoon was fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

The BMD also said day temperature may rise slightly while it may fall slightly at night over the country.

The sun rises at 5:45am in capital on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

St. Martin's may be depleted of coral by 2045

St. Martin's Island

Australia plans disposal of hundreds of stranded whale carcasses

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, 22 September 2020.

Climate activists urge Japan to stop financing coal in Matarbari

Climate activists urge Japan to stop financing coal in Matarbari