Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at different places over northern part of the country,” it said.

Monsoon is fairly active over northern part of Bangladesh and less active elsewhere over the country and weak to moderate over North Bay.