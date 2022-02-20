Environment

Rain, thundershowers predicted in parts of country

Prothom Alo English Desk
BMD predicts rain in many parts of the country
File photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am, reports UNB.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions,” said a BMD weather report.

Weather may remain mainly dry with party cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Light fog may occur at places over the country during early morning, it added.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall by (1-2) degree Celsius over the country.

