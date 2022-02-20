Rain, thundershowers predicted in parts of country

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions,” said a BMD weather report.

Weather may remain mainly dry with party cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Light fog may occur at places over the country during early morning, it added.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall by (1-2) degree Celsius over the country.